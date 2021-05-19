Texas A&M Agrilife to host Tree and Shrub clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Agriculture experts are saying your plants might have to be ugly for a while before they get better.

The state is still dealing with dwindling trees and shrubs which fell victim to the ice storms in February.

Questions still remain and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office wants to help answer those.

Texas A&M Professor and specialist Dr. David Apple will be in Wichita Falls Tuesday, May 25, at MSU for a program to help you decide whether to save or replace plants.

Free tips on plant recovery and recommendations for replacing trees and shrubs.

“A lot of these plants appear to be coming back. Dr. Apple’s, one of his major concerns is that these plants have so much fresh vegetation when we get out hot and our wind that we get here, is that he’s very concerned how these plants are going to react,” Wichita Co. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent David Graf said.

The event will take place at the Dillard College of Business Administration building on the MSU Campus in room 101. It’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with registration starting at 5:30 p.m.

You can register for the event by visiting the Texas A&M Agrilife website.