Texas Blood Institute ‘hunting for blood donors’ next week

Blood banks are always looking for donations year round but especially in the summer.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute is having two opportunities to donate blood.

Both blood drives are happening Wednesday, August 4. The first drive is at First Captial Bank of Texas from 9 p.m. to noon and the second at United Market Street from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For a limited time, all donors will also get hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing which can help monitor diabetes risk.

Anyone who is healthy and 16-year-old or older can give blood. Donors will receive a limited-edition, Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Texas Blood Insitute website or call 877-340-8777