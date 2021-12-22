Texas Blood Institute teams up with OKC Thunder basketball for annual Holiday Blood Drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Blood Institute and the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team are teaming up and inviting donors to “Thunder Up” and save lives at the annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive.

The OKC Thunder will support Texas Blood Institute’s annual Holiday Blood Drive on Tuesday, December 28, at Sikes Senter Mall (across from Bath and Body Works) in Wichita Falls. Donors can give blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Successful donors will receive a free, limited-edition, long sleeve Thunder t-shirt, one free Thunder game ticket, a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card, and a COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

“We are so grateful and proud to partner for the 14th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved more than 40,000 lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Texas and Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals during this season of giving.”

Texas Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood.

Donors aged 16 or 17 years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

Appointments to donate can be made online at txbi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.

While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.