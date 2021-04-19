Texas Country artists take the stage in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Texas Country artists are hitting the stage in Texoma.

Aaron Watson and Jake Worthington will be at the JS Birdwell AG Center on Friday, May 14.

Watson achieved success on his own terms, building his career through songwriting, touring, and more than a dozen self-released albums, including his most recent American Soul.

Worthington is well known for his runner-up finish on season six of The Voice. He has released two EPs and is working on his debut album.

Tickets are now on sale.