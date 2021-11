WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The hunt is on for blood donors and you can help make a difference Tuesday during the Texas/Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive.

The bloodmobile will be parked at Texoma Community Credit Union on Southwest Parkway and the drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and will receive a shirt while supplies last.

To make an appointment call (940) 851-4000.