WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Texas-Oklahoma fair kicks off at 6 p.m., courtesy of the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club.

The fun starts tonight at the MPEC with exciting attractions and rides for all ages, lots of vendors, live music, “Minnie’s Pony Rides” and live family-friendly wrestling.

Tuesday is also military night, and active or veteran military personnel can get in free with a Military I.D.

The fair will run every evening Tuesday through Friday, September 12 through 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, September 16, from 1 to 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person. Wristbands are $20 for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

All day Friday and on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., rides are tickets only. Those individual tickets are just $1.25 a piece or 20 for $20.

The Wichita Falls Found Lions Club uses proceeds raised from the Texas-Oklahoma Fair for scholarships, glasses, seeing eye dogs and donations to area nonprofits. Find a full list of the nonprofit organizations here.

The MPEC shared a map of parking for anyone planning to attend the fair. Check out the parking below:

The MPEC shared this map of available parking during the Texas-Oklahoma Fair. (Courtesy: MPEC)

In addition to the rides, the Texas-Oklahoma Fair is offering up several types of entertainment. Find a schedule here:

Tuesday Indoor Live Entertainment: 6 – 9:30 p.m. Outdoor Live Entertainment: 7 – 9 p.m. Wrestling: 6:30 – 7 p.m. & 8 – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday Indoor Live Entertainment: 6 – 9:30 p.m. Outdoor Live Entertainment: 7 – 9 p.m. Wrestling: 6:30 – 7 p.m. & 8 – 8:30pm

Thursday Indoor Live Entertainment: 6 – 9:30 p.m. Outdoor Live Entertainment: 7 – 9p.m. Wrestling: 6:30 – 7 p.m. & 8:30 – 9 p.m.

Friday Indoor Live Entertainment: 6 – 10 p.m. Outdoor Live Entertainment: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Wrestling: 7:30 – 8 p.m. Cornhole Tournament: Boards open 6 p.m., Tournament starts 7 p.m.

Saturday Indoor Live Entertainment: 1 – 9:30 p.m. Outdoor Live Entertainment: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Wrestling: 1:30 – 2 p.m., 4 – 4:30 p.m., & 6 – 6:30 p.m. Cornhole Tournament: Boards open 12 p.m., Tournament starts 1 p.m.

