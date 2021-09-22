Texas Pit Crew to hold fundraiser at Lazy Dog Saloon

Events
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lazy Dog Saloon on Scott Avenue will host a fundraiser for local nonprofit Texas Pit Crew.

Texas Pit Crew is an all-volunteer organization that aims to improve the lives of animals in the Wichita Falls area, especially “bully” breeds.

A benefit for the organization will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 25.

The event will have a dunk booth and plates of hamburgers and hot dogs for $5.

There will also be a donation drop-off box that will accept food, blankets and treats for all the animals in need.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News