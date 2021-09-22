Texas Pit Crew to hold fundraiser at Lazy Dog Saloon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lazy Dog Saloon on Scott Avenue will host a fundraiser for local nonprofit Texas Pit Crew.

Texas Pit Crew is an all-volunteer organization that aims to improve the lives of animals in the Wichita Falls area, especially “bully” breeds.

A benefit for the organization will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 25.

The event will have a dunk booth and plates of hamburgers and hot dogs for $5.

There will also be a donation drop-off box that will accept food, blankets and treats for all the animals in need.