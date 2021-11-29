Texas Rep. James Frank to host town halls in Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking to make your voice heard in local and statewide politics, a local politician is giving residents of a few Texoma towns the opportunity to do just that.

Texas Representative James Frank will be in Texoma during the week and will host a town hall in Iowa Park on Tuesday, November 30.

Rep. Frank said the purpose of this town hall will be to discuss the recent legislative session and to answer any questions Iowa Park residents may have for him.

The town hall begins at noon at the Tom Burnett Memorial Library.

Then on Wednesday, December 1, Rep. Frank will make a stop at the Archer City Community Center at 6 p.m. to speak to residents and answer their questions as well.