WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city are welcoming the Texas Shrine Association as they celebrate 150 years of Shriners International and 100 years of Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To celebrate this milestone, a parade will be held in downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The parade will include clowns, bands, vehicles, mounted units, and marching Shriners from 13 Shrine Centers across the state.

Over 500 Shriners and their families will be in Wichita Falls for the 88th Annual Convention of the Texas Shrine Association Ceremonial and All-State Competitions starting June 9 to the 11.

The public is invited to attend the unit competitions and shop in the market place with vendors in the MPEC.