WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Travel Information Center wants to be your go-to stop for preparing a state park trip.

On Friday, November 4, the center held a Texas State Park Roundup for 10 state parks to showcase their camping facilities and services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Travel Information Center on Central Freeway is a great place to visit as a one-stop shop to experience everything a Texas state park can offer, from following dinosaur tracks, camping, swimming and fishing.

Texas Department of Transportation representative Adele Lewis encourages families looking for adventure to go camping at one of the many state parks because of their easy accessibility.

“The awesome part about the different parks that showed up today is that all of the destinations are two to two and a half hours max from Wichita Falls, so that makes for a great weekend trip, and you won’t come back all worn out from being on the road for six hours,” Lewis said. “They’re right here in your own backyard.”

Lewis added that it’s a good idea to book you camp site up to three months in advance due to recent high attendance at the parks.

You can get more info at anytime by visiting the Texas Travel Information Center, where they have literature books, pamphlets and brochures on all of the parks in Texas.