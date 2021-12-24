Texoma churches holding Christmas Eve services and celebrations

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many churches across Texoma are holding Christmas Eve services with worship and praise for the religious holiday. Find where you can attend special services here:
Christmas Eve:
- City Hope Church: Services will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Find more information here.
- First Baptist Church on 9th Street: Services will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Find more information here.
- Texoma Cowboy Church: This service will be held at 6 p.m. Find more information here.
- Lakeview Church of the Nazarene: This service will be held at 5 p.m. Find more information here.
- Anchor Baptist Church: This service will be held at 5 p.m. Find more information here.
- Faith Lutheran Church: This service will be held at 7 p.m. Find more information here.
- Redemption Church: This service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Find more information here.
- First Baptist Church of Burkburnett: This service will be held at 4 p.m. Find more information here.
- The Church at Sheppard: Services will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Find more information here.
- First Baptist Church WF West Campus: Services will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Find more information here.
- Lakeview Church of Iowa Park: This service will be held at 6 p.m. Find more information here.
- Compassion Church in Holliday: This service will be held at 8 p.m. Find more information here.
- First United Methodist Church in Burkburnett: Services will be held at 4 and 11 p.m. Find more information here.
- First Baptist Church of Petrolia: This service will be held at 5 p.m. Find more information here.
- Petrolia United Methodist Church: This service will be held at 6 p.m. Find more information here.
- First United Methodist Church of Henrietta: This service will be held at 7 p.m. Find more information here.
- First United Methodist Church of Frederick: This service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Find more information here.
- First United Methodist Church of Duncan: Services will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. Find more information here.
- New Hope Baptist Church of Duncan: This service will be held at 5 p.m. Find more information here.
- Redeemer Church of Wise County: This service will be held at 5 p.m. Find more information here.
If your church is holding a service and you’d like it added to the list, reach out to us through our Facebook page!