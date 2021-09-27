Texoma Community Credit Union will once again turn pink to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Since a lot could be at stake for local businesses, the Texoma Community Credit Union is taking action.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October, is breast cancer awareness and education month and the “t” outside the Texoma Community Credit Union will once again turn pink to raise awareness.

The credit union is inviting members of the community to come Friday beginning at 9 a.m. and join them in their tradition of recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If you are unable to make it to the event, a pink ribbon coloring page will be available in all of the bank lobbies starting Friday, October 1, and they will donate one dollar to American Cancer Society and Susan G. Koman for every Completed coloring page returned.

Coloring pages will also be available on their website for download starting on October 1.