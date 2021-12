WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma Cowboy Church is hosting their second Cowboy Christmas Saturday night.

The event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11, at the outdoor arena of the church on U.S. 281.

The outdoor event will include horse rides, hay rides, a petting zoo, cake walk, crafts and games and a live nativity.

There will be a food truck, and coffee and hot chocolate will be served.

Admission to Cowboy Christmas is free and open to the public.