WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma Women’s Business Council expo is coming up this Thursday.

The Business Expo will take place on Thursday, September 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts on Lamar Street.

The annual networking event seeks to showcase the area women in business, as well as to demonstrate the resources available through the Business Council.

The event also raises money that goes toward the annual scholarships the Women’s Business Council gives out to Midwestern State University, Vernon College and the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center.

Local vendors will be set up at the expo selling their merchandise.

Admission to the event is free. If you’re interested in joining the Women’s Business Council, check out their website here.