WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The ringing jingles of Santa’s sleigh bells will be heard aboard the Polar Express in Burkburnett starting November 30, 2023.

Burkburnett Historical Society is putting on its annual Polar Express float ride for the community. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, and letters for children to write to Santa!

To ride, you must go to the Burkburnett Historical Society website, where you can pay and submit a form. You may also pay in person on Fridays from 9-12 or by appointment.

Rides will begin at 6 p.m. on November 30, until December 23. Click here for tickets and more information.