WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local business The Burn Shop is hosting a block party and steak cookoff for the beginning of September.

The event is happening Friday, September 1, at 815 Ohio Avenue and will feature live music and food and drinks.

The live music features three performances: Matt Williams, The Huser Brothers and Them Dirty Roses.

General admission tickets are $25 to enjoy the live music. Tickets for the dinner cost $60 and include a ribeye steak dinner from the The Burn Shop’s Live Fire cooking team, two sides, tea and water with a designated place to sit.

The gates and beer tents open at 5, and live music starts at 5:45 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

A steak cookoff competition will also be happing in front of The Burn Shop featuring cooks from across the country. The winner will get a $1,000 prize.

All proceeds from this event will be shared between the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association and Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters.

Check out their website to buy tickets.