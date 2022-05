The Walk For Life is an event designed to inform and raise support needed to supply life-enriching medical and educational services for families facing a challenging pregnancy and/or sexual health issues.

When: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Where: Lucy Park – Pavilion 1 in Wichita Fall, TX

Registration and free breakfast begins at 9am with the welcome and walk at 10am. There will be door prizes, face painting, balloons and a bounce house.