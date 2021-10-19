The City of Wichita Falls to host job fair in hopes of new employees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government Human Resources will be hosting an Open Interview Job Fair as they are in search of more employees.

The event will take place Thursday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

No appointment is needed to attend the job fair this Thursday and interviews will be conducted on-site.

This event is for any individual seeking employment with the City of Wichita Falls.

More information about the event can be found on The City of Wichita Falls Facebook page.