WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Officials with the Wichita County Junior Livestock Show are calling upon the community for help.

Wichita County Junior Livestock board member, Kenneth Mcalister, said they are still in need of sponsors for belt buckles that will be used as rewards and banner sponsors.

Mcalister said students work countless hours with their animals in order to make it to the show and he believes that hard work should be recognized. Mcalister said he hopes the community steps up and helps recognize their hard work and help them build a future for themselves.

The Wichita County Junior Livestock Show will kick off on January 9.

The event will start showing animals on January 10, at the J-S Bridwell Ag Center and the event will wrap up on January 13.

