LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A magical movie event is coming to Lawton, in collaboration with the showing of ‘Harry Potter’.

In partnership with Fidelity Communications, The McMahon Memorial Auditorium is presenting “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” on Friday, January 5, at 6:30 p.m.

The lobby will have ‘Butterbeer’, a popular beverage that Potter and his friends drink in the films.

There will also be treats similar to those seen in the imaginary wizarding world.

The event is meant to bring families and friends together for an adventure and to enjoy the fourth installment of the Harry Potter series. It is part of their Free Family Movie Nights program, so there is no cost to attend.

For more information visit, SWOKarts.com or call the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities office

at (580) 581-3470.