WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City officials were hopeful of the impact left on residents by Leaderfest hosted this week.

The first-time conference was held inside the new Delta Hotel by Marriott Convention Center on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Leaderfest was created by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, and president and CEO Ron Kitchens said there were roughly 300 community leaders in attendance, listening to motivational speakers while gaining insight on how to be a better leader, whether its the workplace, at home or in the community in general.

Kitchens said with our unemployment rate dropping from 4.1 percent in September to 3.7 percent in October, events like Leaderfest could leave a positive impact on our economy.

“I think it’s going to help us accelerate our growth,” Kitchens said. “We all know we haven’t grown enough, we haven’t had enough more and better jobs, we haven’t had enough in our community. This is the accelerant that’s going to add fuel to that rocket ship and going to take us to the next atmosphere.”

Kitchens said Leaderfest wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors throughout Texoma that helped the Chamber of Commerce achieve this goal.

Guest speakers in attendance included:

Bob Beaudine, CEO of Eastman and Beaudine and Author of the Power of Who!

Jess Ekstrom, Founder of Headbands of Hope and Author of Chasing the Bright Side

JJ Gottsch, CEO of the Austin Gamblers and Star of Amazon Prime’s “The Ride”

Ron Kitchens, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO and Author of Uniquely You

Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, CEO of Vesuvius Holdings LLC, philanthropist and author

COO and Co-Owner of Tippi Toes® and Shark Tank Alum

Steve Sosland, Vice Chancellor for Leader and Culture Development, Texas Tech University System

Leaderfest sponsors included:

American National Bank and Trust

Complete Texas Hospice Care

Financial Partners

Higginbotham

James Lane Air Conditioning and Plumbing

KFDX 3

Kiowa Casinos

Land O’ Lakes Inc.

Magic Aire

Midwestern State University

Oncor

Pinnacle Integrative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

Pratt and Whitney

Prosperity Bank

Union Square

United Regional

Vernon College

Web Fire

Workforce Solutions North Texas

