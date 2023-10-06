WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Stuff handmade bowls with tasty local samples and enjoy local artisans at the upcoming Empty Bowls event, all while making an active difference in Texoma.

Julie Nawrocki with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank excitedly discussed all there is to look forward to at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser that’s coming up on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As the cost of food steadily increases, it can be difficult to provide healthy, fulfilling meals to families, Nawrocki said, but thanks to the generosity of donors as they work hand-in-hand, providing tasty, hearty food to our hungry neighbors has been made possible.

“It’s such a collaborative effort here in our community,” Nawrocki said. “We bring together local restaurants, artists, volunteers and students, and everyone’s really working together to combat hunger right here in Wichita Falls and the 11 surrounding counties that we serve.”

Citing the significant expenses of life itself, Nawrocki said she appreciates the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank as it attempts to fill in the gaps for our neighbors in need.

For $50 per ticket, all are welcome to sample soups and spirits while enjoying live music.

To purchase tickets, visit the Food Bank’s website.

To learn more about how Empty Bowls and the rest of the Food Bank make a significant difference in Texoma year after year, visit their About Us page.