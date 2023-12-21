WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ready to mark a day of remembrance and celebration, tickets for the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast are now on sale.

Scheduled to take place at the MPEC on Saturday, January 20, 2024, this annual event promises a morning filled with reflection and inspiration.

The breakfast line will open at 7 a.m., welcoming attendees to join in commemorating the legacy of the revered civil rights leader.

Individuals eager to secure their spot at this impactful gathering can purchase tickets at the MLK Center, located on Smith Street. Alternatively, tickets will soon be available online, providing convenience and accessibility to interested participants.

Ticket prices have been set at $25 for adults and a discounted rate of $15 for youth, offering an opportunity for individuals of all ages to engage in this commemorative event.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast will honor the legacy of Dr. King while also promoting educational initiatives and fostering a sense of community involvement.

For further information and ticket purchases, individuals are encouraged to visit the MLK Center or stay tuned for the online ticket release.

To gain more information on the MLK Center Scholarships, find the application on their website.