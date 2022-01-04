Tickets on sale for MLK prayer and scholarship breakfast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tickets are now on sale for the annual Wichita Falls Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast.

The event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, at the MPEC and the breakfast line will begin serving at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s speaker is Eric R. Theirgood Sr. He is the Managing Partner of Kean Miller Law Firm in The Woodlands, Texas.

Mr. Theirgood is a Burkburnett High School and Midwestern State University graduate and a scholarship recipient from this very prayer breakfast over 20 years ago.

Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Falls MLK Center at 1100 Smith Street during regular business hours. Tickets for the event are only sold in advance and can’t be purchased the day of.

The cost for tickets is $25 dollars for adults and $15 for children. The deadline to purchase your tickets is January 13.

For more information call the MLK Center at (940) 761-7980