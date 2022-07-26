WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Roadhouse is teaming up with local police to raise money for Special Olympics Texas as they head into the final heats of summer sports.

Police officers will serve guests at the ‘Tip-A-Cop’ event and collect donations. The statewide event has raised over $1.4 million since 2008.

The event takes places Thursday, July 29, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse on Lawrence Road.

100% of the donations will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.

For more information about the event, you can call Texas Roadhouse at (940) 687-7427.