VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Return to the golden days of drive-ins and all things Americana for three nights of classic car celebrations.

Summer’s Last Blast is a three-day event hosted by the Vernon Street Machine and Classics Association dedicated to the preservation of classic automobiles, the event’s Facebook page said.

From Thursday, August 10, 2023, to Saturday, August 12, 2023, locals from all across Texoma are invited to bask in the glory days of muscle cars and Cadillacs alike.

Thursday, Aug. 10:

7:30 p.m.: Orbison Car Show at the corner of Main St and Olive St

7:30 p.m.: Chamber of Commerce Power Wheels Event at Waggoner National Bank

Friday, Aug. 11:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Antique Car Exhibit at the Waggoner National Bank

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Red Neck Car Show at Sumner Colley Lumber Co.

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Car show at the Ford House

7:30 p.m.: Concert at Wilbarger Co Auditorium

8:30 p.m.: Burn-out contest on Laurie St

All day: Swap Meet at the north end of Orbison Park

Saturday, Aug. 12:

8 a.m.: Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament at the Hillcrest Country Club

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Antique Tractor and Engine Show at Orbison Park

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: SLB “Show-N-Shine” car show

10:30 a.m.: Summer’s Last Quack Duck Race at the Orbison Park Aquatic Center

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Annual SLB Nostalgic Cruise Night at Wilbarger St 7-9 p.m. will be reserved for classic cars 9-10 p.m. will be open for all cars

All day: Swap Meet at the north end of Orbison Park

For more information on the event’s schedule and available merchandise, check out the official Summer’s Last Blast website.