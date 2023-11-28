WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you can’t get enough of the Christmas spirit, the Woman’s Forum is prepping for open tours of some of the most beautifully decked-out homes Wichita Falls has to offer.

The 43rd annual Woman’s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes is returning next week for a day of self-guided tours through five homes draped in their finest Christmas decorations.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, you’ll have the opportunity to see five Wichita Falls homes draped in their finest Christmas decorations.

Participants can tour the interior and exterior of the homes in any order, and all tours are self-paced. Volunteers will also be inside each home to direct and point out special features.

Tickets may be purchased for $25 at Harvest Drug & Gift, The Containery (Note: cash only), The Forum and The Kemp Center for the Arts. Tickets are also available for purchase at the homes on the day of the tour.

Proceeds raised from the tour will directly benefit the community’s charitable organizations.

To learn more about tour guidelines and additional details, visit the Senior-Junior Forum’s website.