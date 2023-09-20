WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the help of Mayor Stephen Santellana, the Texas Treatment Service Center is hoping to raise awareness about its services for the community with a proclamation for recovery month during its “Open House and Recovery Celebration.”

The Open House will take place on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and it will be an opportunity aimed at first responders and advocates to learn about the services Texas Treatment offers for people who are addicted to opiates, Vicodin, hydrocodone, or fentanyl.

Executive director for Texas Treatment Services, Donnita Smart, said that many people aren’t aware of the services and said she believes that with drugs like fentanyl on the rise, people need to know what resources they have in order to combat that and where they can find help.

“We’re hoping to educate as many people as possible,” Smart said. “Death doesn’t discriminate. If you, yourself or your loved one is having a challenge, an issue with substances, give us a call. We will screen that person to make sure that they are appropriate for treatment, and if we cannot help, then we will find them another resource.”

Smart added that she hopes the treatment center can be the catalyst to helping people defeat addiction.

The center will also be having a community celebration with free hamburgers and hot dogs to educate community members about the programs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about how TTS’ serves the greater Wichita Falls community, visit their website.