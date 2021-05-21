Tripoli North Texas to hold rocket launch near Seymour

BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas-based rocketry club will hold its first-ever rocket launch in Baylor County Memorial Day weekend.

Tripoli North Texas will host a high-power rocket launch just south of Seymour Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30.

The compound for the launch will be located near the Cache Creek Hunt Club.

Group officials say some rockets will be going nearly as high as 16,000 feet.

With the cancellation of the Spaceport America Cup face-to-face events this year, the University of Texas at Arlington and the University of Houston plan on bringing their competition rockets to launch. Those schools’ rockets are expected to go up to around 10,000 ft.

The Saturday rocket launch will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sunday launch will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Guests can attend the launch for free.

Planning on launching a rocket? Go to the Tripoli North Texas website to register.

For updates on weather, go to the Tripoli North Texas Facebook page.