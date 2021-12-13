Tuba Christmas invites musicians from all over to participate this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuba Christmas is back again to fill Akin Auditorium with Christmas tunes at Midwestern State University.

Dating back to the year 1974, tenor and bass Tuba players would gather in Rockefeller Center, and over time the event has caught on in towns across the country, including Texoma.

Tuba Christmas will take place at 3 p.m. on December 18, with registration at 12 p.m. and rehearsal for the concert at 1:15 p.m.

If you are interested in taking part in the event, you can fill out the 2021 Tuba Christmas Interest Form. The sign-up cost is $10.

There will be prizes awarded for youngest, oldest, farthest traveled, and best decorated instrument.