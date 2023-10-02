WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Get to know your Wichita Falls police officers, detectives and investigators a bit better at National Night Out tomorrow.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, officers with WFPD will be looking forward to meeting Wichitans from all over with Minnie’s Ponies and a free petting zoo, free food, giveaways, live music from the Sugar Daddy band and more at this year’s outdoor celebration.

Plus, kids are encouraged to dress to impress in their coolest costumes for a spooktacular Trunk or Treat.

Head to Kiwanis Park on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 for a great night.

But the fun doesn’t end there: After filling up on candy and sweet treats with WFPD, stop by Wichita County Sheriff’s Office’s National Night Out for more.

Up-close vehicles and tools from area volunteer fire departments, the sheriff’s office, AMR, DPS and many other agencies will be on display for participants to enjoy.

There will even be a DPS helicopter there and a children’s building area sponsored by Home Depot. Attendees can also munch on free hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts.

It will be at the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department, also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.