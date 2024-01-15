WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An international children’s choir that has performed for English royalty, a United States president and several major parliaments is making a stop in Wichita Falls to perform for our community.

Watoto Children’s Choir will be stopping at Compassion Church on Kemp Boulevard on Thursday, January 25, at 7 p.m.

Watoto Church, based out of Uganda, provides shelter and care to children and women in East Africa. Their mission is to empower women and children to have a better future.

The concert is free for the community to attend.

The internationally-celebrated children’s choir will sing, dance and share their stories of hope and faith throughout the 75-minute performance.

According to their website, the Watoto Children’s Choir has sent out over 100 runs all across the world.