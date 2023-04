WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local bank in Wichita Falls is hosting an event to keep residents’ information safe.

Union Square Credit Union along with Paper Pig will host its annual “Shred Day” event on Friday, April 7, 2023. The event will take place at the downtown branch of Union Square located at 1401 Holliday Street.

This free event will happen from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. If you have any questions please contact Union Square at 940-720-8000.