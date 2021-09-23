University United Methodist Church set to host annual pumpkin patch

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fall weather has made its way to Texoma, and with the official start of fall comes everyone’s favorite giant orange fall fruit.

The University United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Taft Boulevard and Hampstead Lane, will host its annual pumpkin patch beginning Friday, October 1 at around 9:30 a.m.

In addition to a patch of pumpkins, the church will have groups of children for storytime and photo opportunities for teachers and parents.

It’s a great way to kick off fall festivities, so don’t miss out!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News