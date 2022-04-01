VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon High School cheerleaders are coming together to help raise money to help Jacksboro High School cheerleaders recover from a tornado that tore through Jacksboro back in March.

The tornado, which destroyed parts of Jacksboro High School and Elementary still leaves the community in recovery mode.

The cheerleaders from Vernon have planned a Bake Sale to raise money for four Jacksboro cheerleaders who lost their homes in the tornado.

The Bake Sale will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at the First United Methodist Church in Vernon located at 3029 Wilbarger Street and they will be there until they sell out!