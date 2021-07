WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re in need of a haircut before the triple digits hit, Vernon College can help.

Its barber program is holding an outdoor event on Tuesday, July 27, from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. It’s open to the public and Vernon College barber students will be offering free haircuts.

Donations are welcome as the program starts a scholarship fund for future students. The event will be held at the Wichita Falls location at the main entrance of the Century City Center.