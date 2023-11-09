WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Working to get veterans back into civilian life, the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions North Texas and the Texas Medical Center partnered together for a hiring event at the Bill Bartley YMCA.

The morning of Thursday, November 9, 2023, kicked the Red, White and You Hiring Event off with a ceremony honoring veterans, complete with keynote speakers and a Missing Man Table for those who were missing in action or prisoners of war.

Several employers had booths, and while the job fair was open to all, priority was given to veterans.

The annual event is a chance for veterans to display the skills they’ve learned in the service.

“We want to assist those veterans who are transitioning into civilian life or who have been out of the service for an extended period of time,” event representative Sherry Dunn said. “We have so many employers here today, some great career fields for veterans, and they have so many great skills.”

To learn more about Red, White and You and the other hiring events put on by Workforce Solutions North Texas, visit their website.