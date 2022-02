WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Vintage cars are coming to the Wichita Raceway Park for drag racing and a car show the first weekend in March.

The two-day event starts Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m. The gates open Saturday, March 5, at 8 a.m.

It costs $25 per day or $45 for the weekend to participate in the races. The car show entry fee is $25 on Saturday.

Attending the event costs $15 per day. Children under 12 can attend for free.

Wichita Raceway Park is located at 1633 FM 369 off of Hwy 287.