WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After weeks of preparation, the Red Cross is gearing up to safeguard Wichitans completely for free.

The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers for this Saturday, October 28, 2023, during the peak of the Sound the Alarm event as the Wichita Falls chapter provides and installs complimentary smoke alarms for surrounding households.

All are welcome to spend the day with the Red Cross on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as they work to provide a safer environment to Wichitans all over.

There’s no prior knowledge needed for volunteers — they only need to bring themselves, according to the American Red Cross North Texas Region’s Executive Director, Kara Nickens.

“What a difference you’ll make in your community to help people have working smoke detectors,” Nickens said. “You know, you have less than two minutes to get out during a house fire to have a safe outcome, and we want everyone in Wichita Falls to be safe.”

The goal of this event is to provide free smoke alarms to all those in need, so any and all volunteers are appreciated.

Volunteers may meet at the All Hands Cultural Center on Tulsa Street on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Plus, there’s still time to claim your free smoke alarm installation. Simply visit the Red Cross’ website and fill out the request form.

If you’d like to volunteer on Saturday during Sound the Alarm, fill out the attached PDF and email it to kara.nickens@redcross.org or visit the Red Cross’ website.