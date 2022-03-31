WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and to kick it off the Texoma Child Abuse Prevention Committee is hold their annual Walk of Knowledge!

The walk will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at the Child Advocates office located at 808 Austin Street.

Texoma Child Abuse Prevention Committee is inviting the community to come out and walk in honor of all children who are victims of abuse or neglect.

There will be a WFISD food truck on site and available for the public.

For more information about the event you can head on over to their Facebook page.