WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All are invited to help end Alzheimer’s and raise awareness of the over 400,000 Texans living with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association will host this year’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 23, 2023, and all residents are welcome to attend.

The walk will take place at Bud Daniel Park in downtown Wichita Falls at 9 a.m.

Participants can also honor the connections they have to Alzheimer’s through the Promise Garden Ceremony as experiences related to the disease are represented by a multitude of flowers.

As over 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, a leading cause of death in the United States, join the organization as they raise funds to continue the research of the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Hallie Gunter, Event Chair, in a press release. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally [end] this disease.”

To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit the event’s website.

To learn more about how the Alzheimer’s Association directly battles the widespread disease, visit their website.