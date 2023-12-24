WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dwight Haywood’s business has not been in operation for very long, but he claims the community gave him so many blessings, he wanted to bless them right back.

“They’re part of me,” said Haywood. “This is my roots. What I have here is because so many people contribute to this place being here.”

Wangs and Thangs returned to their former glory on the eastside earlier this year.

The business did not operate for 16 years until Haywood decided to restore the restaurant to its former glory in his neighborhood.

“There’s nothing bigger than to give back or be a part of something,” said Haywood. “I’m not giving much back— I don’t have a whole lot. To be a part of something that’s bigger than me is more meaningful than anything at this point in my life.”



Haywood thought the Christmas season was the perfect time to bless those in the community, who might not be spending time with their family.

For him, it’s what the day is all about.



“It’s about giving and it’s about the time coming together,” said Haywood. “This is what the man upstairs wanted. I mean, he’s just bigger than that”

While this is the first year of Wangs and Thangs giving free meals to the community, Haywood hopes this tradition passes through many generations.