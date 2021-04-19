Warriors Hockey host military appreciation night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Watch the Wichita Falls Warriors face off against the Lone Star Brahmas as they pay tribute to the US Armed Forces.

The match will take place April 24 the Kay Yeager Coliseum starting at 7 p.m.

The night will feature a door giveaway as well as a specialty jersey auction following the game.

Specialty shirts are also available to order on the Wichita Falls Warriors’ website.

Purchase tickets here or at the box office.

A post-game skate will follow Military Appreciation night. It will be $7 without skate rental and $10 with skate rental.