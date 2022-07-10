Texas law requires schools to have active shooter drills at least once each semester, but some wonder if this is doing more harm than good.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In the wake of several recent mass shootings, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has planned a public presentation on active shooter safety.

The free program will cover what to do if an active shooter enters an office or business you’re in and how to protect yourself.

The presentation will start at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department.

Kamay area businesses will provide free hamburgers prepared by the Kamay VFD. The event is being sponsored by the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department, The Kamay Neighborhood Watch Program, The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association.