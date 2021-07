WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wee-Chi-Tah BMX Bike Track are preparing for a big weekend of races.

Every year, racers from all over Texas attend and this weekend is no exception.

Friday, July 16, will be the ‘Race for Life’ and Saturday is the Triple Point Gold Cup Qualifier. It all wraps up Sunday with the Texas state qualifier.

For more information visit the Wee-Chi-Tah BMX website.