WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a good read this weekend, the 22nd Annual Wichita Adult Literacy Council’s Book Fair is the perfect place to shop.

There will be books from more than 40 genres on display. Thursday night is their preview night at the MPEC, and they close at 8 p.m.

Executive Director of the Adult Literacy Council Carla Arinder said events like this book fair help to fund them so they can help others.

“We are an organization that helps people kind of break the cycle they’re in by providing tutoring services so they can change their life circumstance,” Arinder said. “So we provide anything that they need for them, so that their life circumstance can improve and their children’s lives can improve.”

The book fair is open Friday, March 4, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday will include some special things, like the WFISD food truck at 10 a.m., a performance from Backdoor Theatre at 11 a.m., as well as Hirschi’s Jazz band at 1 p.m.