WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber is excited to announce they are now designated as a regional Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone!

After establishing a relationship with Hiring Our Heroes and creating the Military Spouse Professional Network for Sheppard Air Force Base, their goal is to help connect military spouses as they move to the area and help them with their professional networking.

Moving forward with their success and work over the last year and a half, they will officially receive their regional designation and are inviting the community to celebrate!

They will be kicking off the celebration at 8:50 a.m. with a ribbon cutting which will be followed by the official launch at The Forum from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.

After the launch, the Wichita Falls Grow event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where the military community from Wichita Falls and nearby areas can meet, network, and interviews with national employers. Transitioning service members and veterans are welcome to attend as well.

For more information you can head over to Hiring Our Heroes website.