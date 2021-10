WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you help the Wichita Falls Fire Department with efforts to raise money and awareness for breast cancer during their “Cares Enough to Wear Pink” t-shirts, the money raised goes toward Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Shirts are $15 each and can be bought from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station Number 1 on Bluff Street and Station 8 on Southwest Parkway.

You can also purchase the shirts online here.