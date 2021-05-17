WFAA to host photography show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Art Association will be hosting a photography show.

The show will be held from June 1 to June 30, with an opening reception for the photography show gallery on June 2.

Entries are now being accept and the deadline to submit a photo is May 28.

WFAA members pay $30 for up to three entries and non-members pay $40 for up to three entries.

Only the first 150 entries will be accepted that meet entry guidelines.

