WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is hosting a dedication ceremony to celebrate a new mural highlighting Wichita Falls’ resiliency.

The mural dedication ceremony will be held Wednesday, February 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the Lindemann Building Parking Garage at the cross streets of 7th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The mural is made of mosaic tile pieces made by community members.

Wichita Falls artists Steve Hilton and Jesse Baggett designed and installed the mosaic tile mural and led dozens of MSU-Texas Fain Fine Arts students and local artists to create more than 2,000 handmade clay tiles.

The four-story artwork, entitled “Better Together” depicts larger-than-life creatures working together to hang the moon.

The Alliance commissioned the iconic mural in February 2020.

The dedication ceremony will feature speeches from local officials, artists and community members. The Alliance will also host a Family Day celebration in April for the community to attend.

